BC opens second of five peace gardens planned for its Panorama Drive campus

Some believe it's the job of colleges and universities to churn out skilled workers like cogs in a machine to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow.
But as some 200 people gathered Monday at Bakersfield College on the 152nd birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, it was clear that educators, administrators and community supporters there view BC as an educational institution that focuses on the whole person, not just the student.
"It is so clear that the responsibilities of educators (are) to go beyond just the development of the mind," said Kern Community College District Chancellor Sonya Christian.
"It's really the development of the whole person, and the whole person in terms of kindness and being compassionate."
Bakersfield College officially opened its second of five planned peace gardens during a ribbon-cutting ceremony near the Humanities building. The Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi Peace and Learning Garden opened one year after the first peace garden on campus, the Learning Garden, opened in front of the Grace Van Dyke Bird Library.
The gardens are funded in part by the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation. The husband and wife, co-founders of Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, attended Monday's ceremony.
"We've always been interested in peace, harmony and Mahatma Gandhi," said Dr. Ravi Patel, who credited his wife for being the "master architect" of the idea to help build peace gardens on campus as places for reflection, for quieting minds and for introducing visitors to the Indian ethicist who inspired movements for civil rights throughout the world.
"What we wanted to do is see whether we could participate in representing the Gandhian values at a college or university — and BC worked with us very well," Patel said.
"These peace gardens are a place for students, faculty, staff and community to reflect, to grow, to find inspiration and to practice engaging others with compassion and tolerance," said Krista Moreland, chair of Behavioral Sciences at Bakersfield College. Moreland also is on BC's peace garden committee.
Shehrazad "Raz" Barraj, president of BC's Student Government Association, said sometimes it is difficult for students to find a place to relax and recharge.
"But I know personally that many of my fellow Renegades have found refuge in the first peace garden near the library," she said.
And she's looking forward, she said, to seeing what the next peace gardens will look like.
Can a garden settle a mind? Does a campus garden have the power to cultivate quiet wisdom or deeper understanding?
"The learning experience at Bakersfield College goes beyond just the development of the mind, to the development of the mind and the heart — and engagement with communities," Chancellor Christian said after the ceremony.
"We believe that it's going to impact generations to come and how we in Bakersfield and in Kern work with one another, how we treat one another, particularly during conflict," she said. "How do we transcend our conflict to find our common humanity?"
"I'm really proud of the peace gardens," Christian said, "and I'm so grateful to the Naina and Ravi Patel Foundation for investing in this initiative."
BC's vision for the peace gardens is to create intentional spaces for contemplation, compassion and to embody BC's core values of learning, diversity, community, integrity, wellness and sustainability. The gardens will also provide the opportunity for students to learn about the world, so they may better engage within their communities, which includes the opportunity to learn about compassion for oneself and for others-all necessary for building peace.
