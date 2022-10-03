 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC opens second of five peace gardens planned for its Panorama Drive campus

Some believe it's the job of colleges and universities to churn out skilled workers like cogs in a machine to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow.

But as some 200 people gathered Monday at Bakersfield College on the 152nd birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, it was clear that educators, administrators and community supporters there view BC as an educational institution that focuses on the whole person, not just the student.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases