Bakersfield College will be one of eight California community colleges to receive funding to support student journalists.
According to a news release from BC, the funding is part of the 2021 Democracy and the Informed Citizen Emerging Journalist Fellowship program. The statewide initiative is designed to support and amplify student journalists’ voices, perspectives and skills who are enrolled at California community colleges.
Through an application process, $88,000 in fellowship funds were awarded to the eight institutions.
Campuses awarded fellowships were:
• Bakersfield College
• De Anza College, Cupertino
• Los Angeles City College
• San Diego City College
• City College of San Francisco
• Santa Rosa Junior College
• Shasta College, Redding
• Riverside City College
In addition to financial support, the schools will receive enhanced training in local and community-engaged journalism, podcasting, media literacy and mentoring from professional journalists, the news release stated.