BC offers one-day 'Express Enrollment' for summer and fall classes

Bakersfield College will be hosting a One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment on Wednesday for both new and returning students who need help enrolling in summer or fall semester classes.
Counselors and support staff will be on hand to help students enroll, get help with financial aid and design an educational plan. All services will be offered virtually through the Student Information Desk.
"Students can receive the one-on-one help they need to set themselves up for success," said Ashlea Ward, program manager for outreach and early college, in a statement.
The special One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment event is Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. To sign up for a session, visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.