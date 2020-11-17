Bakersfield College will host a special One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment for both new and returning students. Counselors will be on hand to help students enroll for spring classes and get help with financial aid all on one day.
The One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The full selection of spring courses can be browsed by visiting the Bakersfield College website at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/academic/schedule.
“We know there are many individuals who are committing to get back to their education in 2021 and we also have current students who are planning to continue their academic journey in January," said Steven Watkin, executive director of Outreach and Early College, in a statement. "This event serves as a quick and efficient way for these Renegades to get enrolled in the courses they need and sign up for the supportive programs that will help make their journey a success."
New and returning students are asked to register for Friday's event at https://forms.gle/oif76sNp7wmjHYno7.