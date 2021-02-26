Bakersfield College will host a special One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment for new and returning students who need help enrolling in late-start classes for the spring semester.
Counselors and support staff will be on hand to help students enroll for spring classes and get help with financial aid all on one day. To see the selection of courses available, visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/academic/schedule.
"We know there are many individuals who want to come back and finish their education or get a new job skills certificate and this event can help them get started immediately on reaching their goals," Steven Watkin, executive director of outreach and early college, said in a statement.
The special One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment event is Wednesday, March 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, visit https://forms.gle/Bsy45ZTiWMcNpXuF7.