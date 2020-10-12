Bakersfield College announced there is still time to register for some late-start fall classes. This Wednesday it will be hosting a special One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment for both new and returning students.
Counselors will be on hand to help students enroll for classes and get help with financial aid all on one day.
“We know there are many individuals who are considering returning to school to advance their education or to get the skills or certificate they need to find a job,” said Steven Watkin, director of Outreach and Early College. "Now more than ever, Bakersfield College is here to meet the needs of our community and to support students as they come back to college.”
Many classes begin Oct. 19, so students who enroll this week won't miss a beat. The classes offered include courses for students seeking to transfer to a four-year university, and those trying to gain job skills.
The One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment Event will take place on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and to register ahead of time, visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks.