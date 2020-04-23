Mental, physical and COVID-specific telehealth support services will be provided at no cost to Bakersfield College students through the Student Health and Wellness Center.
Students have mental telehealth options for both one-on-one sessions and group sessions in a confidential, virtual environment. There are two full-time mental health providers on staff who provide services to students on a flexible schedule, including accommodations for weekend appointments.
Students are encouraged to take advantage of the telehealth services if they are struggling with anxiety, depression, relationships, self-esteem, alcohol and drug issues, adjustment to college life, stresses of sheltering in place or fears around COVID-19.
Students are also encouraged to connect with the BC Advice Nurses who can discuss physical and mental health concerns and refer students to appropriate resources. The Advice Nurse Service is staffed by registered nurses who provide expert assistance via Zoom or over the phone. It is also available as no cost to students.
The Student Health and Wellness Center is providing a weekly forum for students who have questions about COVID-19.
For more information about Bakersfield College’s telehealth options for students, visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/telehealth.
