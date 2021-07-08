BC offers more courses that allow non-health workers to obtain public health certificate

Due to popular demand, Bakersfield College is offering more sections of its two courses this summer that give participants the opportunity to earn a Certificate of Achievement in Public Health. It's free, and the first course begins Aug. 2.
The two courses are being offered back-to-back and each is a week long, according to a BC news release. Students who take them together will earn their certificate. Through the courses, students learn about public health and the organizations that shape it in the United States. They will learn about health information and its communication and promotion.
The first course, PBHS B50NC, begins Aug. 2, and students are asked to use the CRN code 51477. The second course, PBHS B51NC, begins Aug. 9, and students are asked to use the code 51478 to register. Register through BC’s Student Information Desk at https://bit.ly/3jXWXc9