Bakersfield College has opened additional sections of its no-cost, two-week online course PBHS B99: Infectious Disease Contact Tracing.
According to a BC news release, the course provides participants with the opportunity to learn more about infectious diseases, public health, terminology and contact tracing.
The course is open to any participants who wish to enroll and there are no prerequisites required.
Course sections that are currently open for registration with no waitlist include:
● Courses that began Monday: CRN 76311, CRN 76312
● Courses beginning Dec. 7: CRN 76315
● Courses beginning Jan. 4, 2021: CRN 76316, CRN 76317, CRN 76318
● Courses beginning Jan. 25, 2021: CRN 32577
For guidance and support with enrolling, please visit BC's online Student Information Desk.