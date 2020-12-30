Bakersfield College is offering a set of non-tuition certificate courses through its Launch Pad program that can help those looking to gain essential skills for the workplace.
BC said it will be offering three online courses during the spring semester. The college said that the courses are four-to-five hours a day and will run two-to-four weeks each. Students will be required to pay a $13 health fee to enter the the program.
Here are the courses and when they're being offered:
• Basic Internet Skills, February 2021: Required classes include searching the internet, email for beginners and basic image editing.
• Customer Relations, March 2021: Required classes include personality styles and difficult relationships, collaboration and team building and best practices in customer service.
• Digital Marketing for Small Business, April 2021: Required classes include business branding, creating a basic business website, marketing maps and Google advertising, social media for business and blogging for business.
Those interested in the courses are asked to register by Feb. 1. For assistance with registration and enrollment, visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/backtocollege or connect to BC’s Rural Initiatives Zoom Lobby at http://bit.ly/3oslSVa