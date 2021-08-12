BC nursing students will be offering on-site vaccinations in Kern County neighborhoods

Students from Bakersfield College have been knocking on the doors of Kern County residents, gently educating and encouraging those who have been hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Now they have a new trick up their sleeves: vaccines ready to go for those residents who do change their mind.
Will having a shot of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson readily available make a difference to someone who says they're ready to be vaccinated?
"Absolutely," said Gustavo Lopez, a BC student who has been a part of this canvassing team. "If we have it available, there's no excuse."
Two common barriers that people don't give for being vaccinated is not being able to take time off work and not having transportation, according to Louis Iturriria, director of marketing and public relations for Kern Health Systems.
"By bringing the vaccine to the community, this addresses both concerns," Iturriria said. "As COVID cases are on the rise and vaccine rates are low, this vaccine initiative is more important than ever."
Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez described the mission quite simply as a matter of "life and death."
Chief Operating Officer for Hall Ambulance John Surface said this effort will reduce the number of COVID cases in the community and the number of hospitalizations
BC students have been targeting neighborhoods with low vaccination rates in ZIP codes in 93307 and 93301 five days a week and signing them up to get a vaccine, thanks to a grant from UCLA's statewide "Get Out the Vaccine" project.
Beginning on Sunday, these on-the-spot vaccinations will be available two days a week thanks to a group of key community partnerships. The pilot program will last for the next eight weeks. It will continue in neighborhoods in 93307 and 93301 but also move into 93306.
Dignity Health will be providing 1,000 doses of vaccine for this program, along with whatever BC's Student Health Center has on hand, according to Norma Rojas-Mora, Bakersfield College's director of communications and community relations.
Right now the teams have Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, but Pfizer may also be added to the mix. Johnson & Johnson is logistically an easier vaccine since it requires only one dose, but the team will schedule a second appointment should they offer one of the other two-dose vaccines.
Hall Ambulance will be transporting the vaccines and supporting the nurses offering the vaccines. Kern Health Systems helped to fund the effort.
Perez implored the community to be kind to the students who showed up on their doorsteps, because they have the best intentions: to bring and health and well-being to the community.
"We are coming to your doors," said Perez. "Please open the door, please have a smile, because these folks are walking in really bad weather."
It hasn't been easy convincing people to get a vaccine, especially during this long, hot summer. But Anjelica Banks-Abbott said it was important for her to join this effort and increase vaccination rates, particularly for those who have allergies and health complications that cannot receive the vaccine.
"I just think it's important for our community to stay healthy and for this virus to be contained," she said.
Canvassers see the full spectrum of responses. There are residents who are already vaccinated who thank them for their efforts, Banks-Abbott said.
Some people won't answer the door, or they will answer the door to say something rude or insulting. There are people who give a firm "no" to the vaccine, based on information they have received on TV or social media. The team doesn't want to give up on this group.
"We have to get to them somehow," Banks-Abbott said.
But there is a group somewhere in the middle where the team is able to have more immediate success. Banks-Abbott said that sometimes sharing personal anecdotes can be helpful in getting through. Sometimes people will say that they're worried about side effects, and Banks-Abbott will talk about her own personal health issues.
Even those visits that do not result in an unvaccinated resident receiving a vaccine will be able to receive education and resources, Rojas-Mora said.
Priscilla Sanchez, the project manager, said she has faced vaccine hesitancy in her own family. Her son Xavier Olivares, 18, just graduated from Golden Valley, but he put off receiving the shot right up until Thursday. A student in BC's nursing program gave Olivares his first dose of Moderna at a press conference.
Olivares said he had been "on edge" about side effects, but ultimately, he was glad he got it. He implored others to get it, too. He said he had already missed out on too many milestones during his senior year, and he was tired of it.
"Please get it," he said. "I hate COVID."