BC nursing students, Hindu Temple of Kern County to hold vaccine clinics

In collaboration with the Hindu Temple of Kern County, Bakersfield College’s nursing students will hold two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming months.
According to a news release from BC, the Moderna vaccine will be available to those who register. The clinics will take place at the temple, located at 6700 Valleyview Dr., on the following days:
● Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 5-8 p.m.
● Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5-8 p.m.
Appointments for all of BC’s vaccine clinics can be made on MyTurn.ca.gov.