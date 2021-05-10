BC names interim president, Zav Dadabhoy

Bakersfield College's Vice President of Student Affairs Zav Dadabhoy has been named interim president of Bakersfield College.
BC spokeswoman Norma Rojas-Mora confirmed that Dadabhoy is filling the vacancy created by Sonya Christian's recent ascension to chancellor of the Kern Community College District. She was named to the position three weeks ago.
Dadabhoy has been at BC since 2012. In his current position, he leads student support programs that include outreach, advising, admissions and records, disabled students programs and services, student life, student government, financial aid and athletics.
In September, he was named president of the California Community Colleges Chief Student Services Officers (CSSO) Association, a group that focuses on student success, equity and support for the 2.4 million students attending California's community colleges. His term lasts through this academic year.