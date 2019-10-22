Bakersfield College was named a 2019 Champion of Higher Education for its development of high-touch, high-tech, and focused strategies designed for students seeking their bachelor’s degree.
The recognition was announced Tuesday by Campaign for College Opportunity.
Some of BC’s strategies to combat the region’s low baccalaureate attainment rates include:
* Increasing Associate Degree for Transfer Completion by 637 percent in five years through the Finish-in-4 agreement with Cal State Bakersfield and the development of increased transfer course offerings at Bakersfield College Southwest.
* Implementation of the nationally recognized Program Pathways Mapper which aligns curriculum across systems and provides students a visual map towards degree completion.
* Offering Early College across Kern County, allowing over 11,000 high school students annually the opportunity to complete college credit, certificates, or potentially an associates degree before high school graduation.
