BC looks to ease cost of college with 'Fall is Free' campaign

Few are immune from the challenges brought on by inflation. Community college students are no exception.
The national average for the annual cost to attend a two-year college has risen 46 percent since 2002, according to educationdata.org.
And tuition is only a fraction of the cost of attending, with the Public Policy Institute of California reporting that housing, books and “other fees” can push the total cost to about $15,000 a year.
Bakersfield College is aware of these rising costs, which is why officials are hoping their new “Fall is Free at BC” campaign will help more students find campus life affordable.
“So the 'Fall is Free' program is really just to engage the students. It’s another way to make sure that students know that they can afford ‘free’ to get their education — and that is important to us, is to really emphasize that,” said Nicky Damania, dean of students. “Wherever economically they are, they can get an education, and we will do everything possible to make sure that this semester, fall is free for them.”
The college is making that possible through creatively using “various, different pots of money,” Damania said, noting legislators recognized the statewide need in their budget bill to provide a great deal of support for college students, “especially since we’ve had so many students … that are going hungry, that are homeless and that have some basic needs that are needed, as well as mental and physical services.”
Nationally and throughout California, those in education have seen how costs and other factors have played a role in declining enrollment numbers.
While BC officials said they haven’t seen a decline in the number of students enrolled throughout the pandemic, many public colleges and universities have, with the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reporting public institutions saw 604,000 fewer students enroll this past spring, with community college students making up about 351,000 of that number — and a total of 827,000 fewer students since the start of the pandemic. BC officials did not have its fall enrollment numbers for 2019-2021 immediately available.
The only requirement for the financial help is that a student fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a roughly 20-minute process. BC wants to meet students where they're at in terms of need, said Marisa Marquez, dean of student success and counseling, noting a number of other means through which the college can help its students.
“And that’s why things like the Renegade Pantry exist,” Marquez said, referring to a free campus resource that runs on the honor system and provides students with groceries, hygiene products and the like. “And that’s why, not only do we offer … free college for fall for students, but we offer free opportunities for them to check out Chromebooks so that they can have access to hot spots, to have access to the internet so that they can be as successful on and off our campus.” The college has hot spots available, too, she added.
Before BC made free classes an option, California community college students already paid the nation’s lowest fees, $46 per unit, or $552 per 12-unit semester (which is considered full-time enrollment), according to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office’s website. The fee schedule is expected to return to normal for the spring semester, according to BC.
In addition to lessening the impact on students’ pocketbooks, the college is also hosting another virtual Express Enrollment event from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 intended to make signing up for the fall semester, which starts Aug. 22, easier as well. The one-day event offers prospective students help with their enrollment, registration and financial aid applications.
“Bakersfield College has always stepped up and been there for our community and students," according to an emailed statement from Zav Dadabhoy, president of Bakersfield College. "And in these difficult financial times, I am so proud of the work our student services team has done to better serve students who may be trying to advance their career or retool their skills."