The Bakersfield College Levan Institute is now offering courses online.
Beginning the week of April 20, anyone can enroll in and participate in seven classes from the safety and comfort of their own homes.
Bakersfield College faculty who are committed to ensuring everyone in Kern stays healthy in mind, body and soul have developed a series of online offerings. The seven courses available include: Introduction to Streaming, Self-Massage for Stress and Tension Relief, Massage for Headache Relief, Tai Chi, Gentle Mat Pilates, Creative Writing, and Gentle Yoga.
“This is a new way of providing classes for the Levan Institute and I’m excited to be teaching my classes in a virtual environment,” said Gentle Yoga instructor Laurin Lee. “This format will allow me to stay connected to others while continuing my passion in teaching others critical self-care strategies. This is especially important at this time when people are adapting to staying at home in physical isolation from others.”
These interactive, online classes are open to all community members. Participants will need a device with a camera such as a cell phone, tablet or computer to access the classes. Classes will run from April 20 to May 15. Registration is now open at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/levaninstitute. Courses have a low fee ranging from $25 to $45.
