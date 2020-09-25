Bakersfield College announced it has launched the BC Student Emergency Fund to help students financially struggling during the pandemic.
The fund was created by The Bakersfield College Foundation in collaboration with the college's financial aid office, according to a release. The fund is meant to help students who need short-term housing or the technology and internet access that has become critical during the era of virtual learning.
Grants are offered to students identified by a staff or faculty member as having a need, and they're disbursed through BC's Financial Aid Office.
Currently, the BC Foundation Board of Directors is seeking donors for the fund, and they have committed to matching donations up to $39,000.
To make a contribution or learn more about the fund, you can call the BC Foundation at 395-4800 or visit its website at www.supportbc.org.
