Bakersfield College has announced a one-week course beginning July 27 that will allow individuals to gain the employability skills needed to provide contract tracing for employers and the community.
It is not necessary to already be a BC student to take the Contact Tracing Course. All community members are welcome to apply.
This course is targeted for current employers who might need their employees to act as contact tracers for the organization, individuals who are currently in the health sciences, as well as those who have been laid off during this COVID-19 induced recession and want to gain the skills to re-enter the workforce.
The course is a one-credit class held entirely online, for a total of 18 course hours. Students will learn about coronavirus, infectious diseases and develop the skills needed to perform contact tracing. The course is open to current Bakersfield College students as well as to the community and will initially be offered in English with a Spanish language course offered in the second cohort.
“We’re excited to open this course up to the community. Aggressive contact tracing is the quickest route to re-opening our country and state. We are doing our part to train this needed workforce,” said Charles Daramola, professor of Public Health Science. “While a background in health care will make it easier to absorb the material in this fast-paced course, anyone can learn the methods used to perform contact tracing. The four-part series will teach everything you need to know about infectious disease theory and develop the skills needed to be an effective, compassionate contact tracer.”
While not a requirement, it is recommended that the student have a background in public health services. Those who have completed PBHS B20 - Introduction to Public Health — or have experience in health-related fields will have the best advantage in quickly learning the Contact Tracing Course material.
To enroll in the Contact Tracing Course or to find out more information, contact the Public Health Sciences department at publichealth@bakersfieldcollege.edu or visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/student and request support from the Student Information Desk now available with extended hours and weekends.
