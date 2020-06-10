Bakersfield College is leading a collaboration with the Bakersfield Police Department and Danny Morrison Media to produce a series of virtual conversations and celebrations leading up to June 19 — known as Juneteenth — a date commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
The Juneteenth #LightACandle series launched on June 3 and will conclude on June 19. The second episode featuring BPD Chief Greg Terry and Assistant Chief Joe Mullins will go live 8 p.m. Wednesday on Danny Morrison Media’s Facebook page.
“As educators, it is important for us to shine a light on these issues,” said Tommy Tunson, director of public safety training, in a news release. “Discussions around law enforcement issues, trust restoration, and Black Lives Matter are at the forefront of the national consciousness. Our Juneteenth series seeks to elevate the experiences of Black men and women in America and create a dialogue around bridging the racial divide.”
On Thursday, Bakersfield College faculty, staff and students will join Michael Bowers, "T" Johnson and Traco Matthews for their Unity in the Community Call to Action Peace Rally, starting at 6 p.m. at St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries.
The subsequent week, June 15 through 19, BC will host daily virtual #LightACandle conversations.
The full schedule can be viewed at the Juneteenth website https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/aai/lightacandle-a-juneteenth-conversation
