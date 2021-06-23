BC job skills training program seeks young people who are struggling, out of school

Bakersfield College's ENCORE program wants to help young residents who are struggling with challenging circumstances earn a job skills certificate.
The program announced Wednesday it is looking for 80 students in August to join the program, which provides not only tuition, but transportation assistance and job placement.
BC's ENCORE program last year received $1.1 million from the U.S. Department of Labor. In August, the available certificates will focus on child development; welding; business management; the field known as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning; automotive; and nursing in Bakersfield, Delano and Wasco.
The program is aimed people who are between 16 and 24 years of age and out of school. It is focused on those who are poor or facing circumstances such as a disability, homelessness, being a foster youth, pregnancy, young parenthood or have a basic skills deficiency.
"As we look toward working our way out of the pandemic, education with a focus on employment is going to pave the way for so many families," BC’s dean of instruction, Anthony Cordova, said in the release.