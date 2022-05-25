BC hosts groundbreaking for Arvin campus

For Yovani Jimenez, an Arvin High alum and a trustee who represents the community surrounding that campus for the Kern Community College District, a groundbreaking Wednesday was a “beautiful thing.”
Jimenez recalled how, just last June, he watched seven students graduate from Arvin High with an associate degree in communications.
Now with a new Bakersfield College campus being constructed right across from the high school on Varsity Road, he expects the number of students graduating with an associate degree to increase significantly in the coming years.
“(This campus) means that we can grow our early college program,” Jimenez said Wednesday, “so one day, a bigger percentage of people who go to Arvin High School can graduate from high school and at the same time from Bakersfield College, with their AA degree.”
Bakersfield College Chancellor Sonya Christian said increasing access to college is not only a primary goal of BC, but also a goal the community has supported in a number of ways.
“The Arvin community has, for many, many years, wanted to have a college campus right in Arvin,” Christian said. She noted that while there’s already a BC campus and an additional southwest location, the 15 to 20 miles some of its potential students would have to travel to get to those places represents a real barrier.
She credited the community’s support of Measure J, a more-than $500 million bond approved by voters in 2016 — which contained a $25 million carve-out to create the new campus — as critical to making Wednesday’s ceremony a reality. She also expressed gratitude to the city of Arvin, which donated the 32-acre parcel on Varsity Road set to house the campus.
The new education center is expected to include five classrooms, a tutoring center, a writing center, computer labs, a library, a bookstore and a dedicated space for student government — all within about 27,300 square feet of the new campus, according to a BC news release.
In addition to traditional college courses, such as psychology, philosophy and history, there will be certification programs, support services and, eventually, evening career technical education offerings expected to be augmented by state-of-the-art resources at Arvin High, shared through a partnership with the Kern High School District campus across the street.
“It’s going to be collaboration, collaboration, collaboration,” Christian said, calling the campus’s location — right by the Grimmway Academy charter school and Arvin High — “ideal.”
Jimenez said the campus represents an opportunity for empowerment, as well as an example of how a community can empower itself.
“I believe that what makes this campus special — it was something that the community asked for, and they worked for it,” Jimenez added. “They went door by door, knocking during Measure J. They got different leaders involved. So this campus shows that when a community asks for something, everything is possible when people from the left and right come to accomplish what’s better for the community."
The new campus is expected to open its doors in fall 2024, Christian added.