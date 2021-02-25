Bakersfield College is hosting a Health Science Pathways Virtual Orientation for those interested in a career in the respective field.
The orientation is scheduled for Feb. 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Participants will hear from faculty and staff about each program, classes being offered, application requirements, career opportunities, late start options and more.
Those interested can RSVP by visiting the Bakersfield College website or the following link: https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/event/health-science-pathways-virtual-orientation