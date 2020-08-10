Bakersfield College is holding an extended one-day virtual express enrollment event for new and returning students from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Counselors and support staff will be available to assist students with their registration process, placement, enrollment and financial aid.
All of the support services will be offered virtually through Zoom. BC is offering courses in a modified hybrid format for the fall semester, with strict health and safety measures to keep the campus safe and healthy. Only courses that require hands-on instruction will offer in-person sessions, and those will be limited and closely managed to make sure all protocols are properly followed. Lectures, group discussions and other coursework will all be conducted virtually, using Canvas, Zoom and other tech tools for online learning.
The fall semester begins Aug. 22.
Students who are interested in enrolling can learn more about the event and sign up for a one-on-one session at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks
