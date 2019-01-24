Bakersfield College is holding the next event in its Distinguished Speaker Series on Feb. 7.
Former professor Carol Swain will be speaking at 7 p.m. in the Levan Center, 1801 Panorama Dr., about how African American people are represented in Congress.
Swain has served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission and the National Endowment for the Humanities Council. She is a conservative television analyst and former professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University.
Call the college at 395-4011 for more information.
