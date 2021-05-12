BC Health and Wellness Center, nursing students to hold pop-up vaccine clinic in Lamont

Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center is teaming up with BC’s nursing students to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Lamont, 10420 Myrtle Ave.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for both appointments and walk-up patients, according to a news release from Bakersfield College. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the site.
Appointments can be made by registering on MyTurn.ca.gov. Enter the zip code of 93241 to view the Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center clinic in Lamont.