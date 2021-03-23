BC gets high marks as a top institution of Latinx students

Bakersfield College ranks No. 3 in a list of top institutions for Latinx students to earn certificates and degrees, and No. 4 among institutions with the highest Hispanic enrollment in California.
The rankings are based off the newly-released California Briefing on 25 Years of Hispanic Serving Institutions by Excelencia in Education.
According to a news release from BC, the college has worked diligently align a series of initiatives focused on improving student outcomes, reducing achievement gaps and increasing access for students using a Guided Pathways approach.
Since the implementation of Guided Pathways at BC in 2014, the college has seen universal growth and improvement across various student success metrics, the news release stated. Two examples of those growth areas are students experiencing a better transfer rate to California State and University of California institutions, and students expending fewer resources to complete their degrees or certificates to enter the workforce faster and more efficiently.
BC is a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution with a student body of 70 percent Hispanic/Latino/a/x, the news release stated. In recent years, BC has achieved parity in enrollment and completion for such students, with 70 percent of Associate Degree for Transfer earners identifying as Hispanic/Latino/a/x in 2019-20.