Bakersfield College has received a federal grant for over $1.1 million to provide students with career technical training and guidance.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will go toward training 80 Job Corps-eligible students, according to a release from the college. Those students will be identified from existing programs, including Adult Education, Project HireUp which supports homeless students, Rural Initiatives, Early College and others.
The state is facing a shortage of educated workers, according to the Public Policy Institute. That gap is wider in Kern County, where 10.5 percent of adults over 25 hold a bachelor's degree.
BC’s Dean of Instruction Anthony Cordova said in a release that this grant will support the work the college is already doing with career training and guidance. He says BC works with community partners to address skill gaps needed in the community and then offers students intern programs with hands-on experience that aims to put them on track for their career.
“As we look towards working our way out of the pandemic, education with a focus on employment is going to pave the way for so many families. No matter where our students are on their educational journey, BC is always looking for ways to guide and support Renegades towards brighter and secure futures,” said Cordova.
