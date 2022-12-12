BC Foundation to honor two women leaders, other local supporters at spring gala

Fran Florez was manager of the Bank of America branch in Shafter when one summer the town postmaster approached her about job opportunities. His daughter recently went off to college but would be home for the summer, he explained, and she needed a job.
When Florez hired Jean Fuller to work at the bank that summer, it was the first time their paths crossed. But both women would meet time and again in the intervening years as they went on to success in their careers and public office. Come March, they will both be honored by the Bakersfield College Foundation at its 15th Annual Sterling Silver gala.
Florez, the former mayor of Shafter and a 19-year member of the Bakersfield College Foundation board, will receive the BC Foundation Service Medal. Jean Fuller, former superintendent of Bakersfield City School District and a state senator emeritus, will receive the Leadership in Education Award for her work helping to establish the highly successful BC Early College program. Both Florez and Fuller attended Bakersfield College after high school, though Florez had to stop attending before she could graduate, after the sudden death of her stepfather, in order to help support her siblings.
“Bakersfield College relies on the generosity of our community to help support many of the programs and activities that make college affordable, exciting and worthwhile for the tens of thousands who attend,” BC Foundation Executive Director Cheryl Scott said. “We look forward to celebrating all our honorees this year as a way to thank them for their dedication to BC and their communities.”
Two other awards will also be given at the dinner, which will take place March 25 in the Renegade Ballroom, atop the Campus Center at BC’s main campus, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Valley Strong Credit Union will receive the Corporate Philanthropist award and the late Marjorie and James “Bud” Lindsey will be recognized with the Individual Philanthropist Award.
Valley Strong has supported the BC Foundation for more than three decades. It will be recognized not only for its longstanding contributions but also for being the first corporate donor to partner with BC to create an institute of learning at the college. Last year, the credit union committed $2 million to establish the Valley Strong Energy Institute, which forms the foundation of the BC’s energy initiative and focuses on creating a workforce prepared to fill Kern County’s energy industry jobs of today and tomorrow.
The Lindseys began their giving relationship with Bakersfield College in 1991 and, in 2006, expanded their support when their friend, then-BC President John Collins, established the BC Archives Association. Marjorie Lindsey was committed to ensuring that the BC Archives would thrive well into the future. The Lindseys’ impact continues today, years after their passing, to support the BC Archives Association as well as 10 student scholarships given out each year through the Marge Lindsey Scholarship Endowment.
“This recognition is well-deserved,” said BC President Zav Dadabhoy. “Whether it’s individuals who give us their time and expertise, or alumni, families or corporations who gift us financial resources, we are so thankful to those who help us sustain the Renegade tradition for subsequent generations of students.”
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the Sterling Silver Dinner. For ticket or sponsorship details, contact the Bakersfield College Foundation by calling 661-395-4800 or visit supportbc.org.
Stacey Shepard is a communications manager at Bakersfield College and the Kern Community College District.