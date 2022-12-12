 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC Foundation to honor two women leaders, other local supporters at spring gala

Fran Florez was manager of the Bank of America branch in Shafter when one summer the town postmaster approached her about job opportunities. His daughter recently went off to college but would be home for the summer, he explained, and she needed a job.

When Florez hired Jean Fuller to work at the bank that summer, it was the first time their paths crossed. But both women would meet time and again in the intervening years as they went on to success in their careers and public office. Come March, they will both be honored by the Bakersfield College Foundation at its 15th Annual Sterling Silver gala.

Coronavirus Cases