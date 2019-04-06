BC fire

Bakersfield College’s Fire Technology Program earned a five-year reaccreditation Friday.

 Photo courtesy Bakersfield College's website

Bakersfield College’s Fire Technology Program earned a five-year reaccreditation, according to a news release on Friday.

The firefighter training program, facilities and curriculum earned a recommendation for five-year re-accreditation by the California State Fire Marshal, Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“The re-accreditation is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our incredible Fire Technology faculty and support staff including Olive Drive Training Facility Secretary, Janet Mason and BC’s Fire Dept. Assistant, Karen Mattox,” Tommy Tunson, BC’s director of Public Safety Training, said. “We are proud that the program has been recognized as one which offers rigorous training and evolves with workforce needs and new emerging technologies.”

BC’s fire program was first developed in partnership with Bakersfield Fire Department Chief, Phil Pifer, in 1956. It offers five different fire degrees or certificates within the program and 10 within the entire Public Safety pathway.

