Bakersfield College is facing a 20.9 percent drop in its fall semester enrollment, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to enrollment data from Institutional Research.
The May 20 enrollment update from Institutional Research shows a drop of 1,188 full-time equivalent students enrolled in fall 2020 compared to fall 2019 this time last year. The first week of summer enrollment this year has also seen a drop of around 168 full-time equivalent students compared to last year's enrollment this time last year.
In total, there are 12,947 students enrolled for the fall 2020 semester and 11,527 enrolled for the summer semester, according to the May 20 data. The fall 2019 semester had 15,451 students enrolled, and the summer 2019 semester had 12,392 students enrolled.
President Sonya Christian's Renegade Roundup newsletter states the college has "a large team leading a phone banking drive to reach students who haven’t yet registered."
The top reasons students shared for not signing up for classes include feeling overwhelmed navigating the end of the school year, and personal issues related to COVID-19.
The college is also expected to feel a financial pinch in the coming academic year.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's revised 2020-2021 fiscal year state budget includes a $1.1 billion reduction in ongoing California community college funding, according to the Renegade Rip.
During the Kern Community College District Board Finance Subcommittee meeting May 20, Chancellor Thomas Burke announced an expected overall budget reduction of about 9 percent, Christian wrote. This reflects a $13 million approximate reduction to KCCD unrestricted budgets and about $5 million in categorical funds reductions.
Trustees discussed a combination of short-term and long-term changes to meet the expected budget reductions. Cuts could include:
1. Labor cost reductions (step freezes, hiring freezes, STRS/PRS contribution deferrals, etc.)
2. Non-labor cost reductions (eliminating all non-essential travel)
3. Structural changes (organizational changes to increase efficiency).
