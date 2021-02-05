Bakersfield College is providing additional assistance for new and returning students registering for late-start classes.
According to a news release from BC, the school is extending the hours of its virtual Student Information Desk to include Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday through Thursday hours remain 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Zoom lobby serves as a digital “face-to-face” portal so students can address a variety of questions including inquiries surrounding enrollment, academics, financial aid, changing classes and educational plans, the news release stated.
Visit the Student Information Desk by going online to the following link: https://bit.ly/3rqzn8t