The Bakersfield College Ethics Bowl Club will compete in the California regional qualifier on Dec. 5, hosted by Santa Clara University.
The competition follows the wrap-up of the season for Asynchronous National Qualifying Competitions for Two-year Colleges, which ran Oct. 23 through Nov. 21.
Bakersfield College placed third out of 10 teams in the National Two-Year College Ethics Bowl, according to a college news release.
The Renegades led the competition in point differential and won the Spirit of Ethics Bowl award for “having best embodied the qualities of civility and courtesy while also showing an appreciation for the ideas involved in the cases under discussion and striving to ensure a high quality of discussion of those ideas.”