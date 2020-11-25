Ethics Club (1).png

The BC Ethics Bowl Club participates in a Zoom call for their response to the question of whether looting and vandalism constitutes legitimate civil disobedience. Dr. Ann Thebaut of Santa Fe College recorded and witnessed the call for the Asynchronous Two Year College National Competition, 2020.

 Contributed by BC

The Bakersfield College Ethics Bowl Club will compete in the California regional qualifier on Dec. 5, hosted by Santa Clara University.

The competition follows the wrap-up of the season for Asynchronous National Qualifying Competitions for Two-year Colleges, which ran Oct. 23 through Nov. 21.

Bakersfield College placed third out of 10 teams in the National Two-Year College Ethics Bowl, according to a college news release.

The Renegades led the competition in point differential and won the Spirit of Ethics Bowl award for “having best embodied the qualities of civility and courtesy while also showing an appreciation for the ideas involved in the cases under discussion and striving to ensure a high quality of discussion of those ideas.”