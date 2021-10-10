BC enrollment takes another dip

Bakersfield College's fall enrollment has once again taken a dip.
This semester's headcount is at about 23,000 students, according to Billie Jo Rice, the vice president of instruction. That's down about 5 percent from 24,674 last fall when all classes were remote, and it's down even further from 26,056, the last prepandemic fall semester of 2019, according to data from the Community Colleges Chancellor's Office.
But Rice said the college isn't sweating the dip just yet. Though the new academic year kicked off more than six weeks ago, she said the college is always adding courses and bringing on students in a variety of ways. Classes for the late start term begin Monday.
Even though the college had a sluggish start, through spring and summer school the college served more students than budgeted. Rice did not have the total numbers available, but she said she knew one thing.
"We ended up going into the black," Rice said.
Not that it would have affected funding. Because of the pandemic, colleges were held harmless for dips in their enrollment by state funding formulas.
Before the pandemic, BC's headcount had been on a steady upswing. This fall's numbers are still above 2017's. In fall 2015, there were 19,929 students enrolled. Those numbers had grown 30.7 percent by fall 2019.
Community colleges' rosters have been hit hard by the pandemic across the nation — harder than other institutions of higher education. Spring semester was particularly brutal.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found that undergraduate enrollment declined by 5.9 percent from the previous spring. For community colleges, that decline was at 11.3 percent. The decline during fall semester had been 9.5 percent.
Doug Shapiro, executive director of the center, said in a statement last April that he worried these declines would have a "long-lasting impact on the level of skills and credentials in the workforce."
Rice said Bakersfield College has tried to stave off deep declines by offering what students want to take.
"We're working hard to program appropriately based on student needs and student requests," Rice said.
For instance, the college is offering more 8+8 courses, which allow students to take two courses in a semester back-to-back. This allows students to knock out classes quickly.
BC has worked on beefing up its non-credit courses, which could run the gamut from professional skills to adult education. It actually saw an increase in students taking these courses form the previous year.
But Rice said the biggest growth in enrollment is coming from workforce development courses, which are those that have been developed in concert with industry leaders.
The school has also seen an increase in enrollment in its early college program, which allows high school students to take college classes, and its inmate scholars program, which takes college into the prison system.
This fall semester isn't quite like the previous COVID-era semesters. This is the first fall semester the college is offering courses in person as well as remotely.
Right now the split slightly favors courses that can be taken either asynchronously or through Zoom: 56 percent. The rest are face-to-face, Rice said.