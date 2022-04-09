BC encourages graduates to sign up for commencement

Bakersfield College graduates from 2020 and 2021 are invited to walk with the 2022 graduates at the 108th commencement, but must RSVP before April 17.
The in-person ceremony is set for May 12 at Memorial Stadium on the college’s Panorama campus. It will be the first in-person commencement in two years and the first returning to Memorial Stadium since 2018, according to a college news release.
Eligible students should submit their graduation petitions as soon as possible, and all graduates from 2020, 2021 and those who have already submitted a petition to graduate this year must complete the commencement RSVP form before April 17 to receive guest tickets. The RSVP has been sent to students via their BC student email accounts.
Go to bakersfieldcollege.edu for more information.