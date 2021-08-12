BC developing electric vehicle repair program

Bakersfield College is developing its first career training and education program to meet the emerging demand for electric vehicle technicians.
The program will build on its existing automotive technology program, offering courses in electric vehicle and maintenance repair.
The first course, Introduction to Electric Vehicles, was offered this summer and additional courses will be offered in coming months, according to Bakersfield College officials. The curriculum is being developed in partnership with Valley Clean Air Network with funding from Electrify America, a subsidiary of Volkswagen on offsetting vehicle emissions. The program will teach skills to diagnose, repair and maintain electric vehicles.
For more information, Contact Anthony Cordova, dean of instruction for industrial technology and transportation at anthony.cordova@bakersfieldcollege.edu.