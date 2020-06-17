It may officially be summer break for schools in the area, but learning is far from over for students.
After an unconventional spring semester where learning took place at home, online learning continues with summer school at Bakersfield College, Cal State Bakersfield and Kern High School District.
Summer school enrollment has increased over the past year at both higher education institutions, officials reported.
Mike Giacomini, BC vice president of finance and administrative services, said enrollment has increased 10 percent with more than 14,000 students applying for one or more classes.
There's a number of reasons for the increase. For thousands of individuals locally left unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are "wanting to come back to school and rehone their skills," Giacomini said.
He added the college has also increased the number of eight-week course offerings, which seem to have attracted more students.
Nearly all classes are being held online except for 26 courses, which are in a hybrid model. The face-to-face courses are limited to those that require specialized equipment or skills demonstrations to complete the course.
"You can’t learn how to draw blood or stick a needle in virtually," Giacomini said, "you need that hands-on experience."
There are various safety protocols in place for students on campus.
Students can still sign up for classes. BC's website www.bakersfieldcollege.edu has instructions for registration and information on available classes.
Similarly, CSUB is experiencing a 21 percent enrollment increase over last year, according to Jennifer Patino, director of professional and continuing education programs. Summer 2019 saw approximately 2,300 enrollments, which included students taking more than one course. This year has around 2,780 students enrolled.
CSUB has also increased its course offerings, going from 106 last year to 131 this summer, which has helped boost enrollment, Patino said.
"I think too with COVID-19, many are thinking they’re stuck at home, what can they do? Why not bust out a class or two when you’ve got some time," she added.
Given that the spring semester went completely virtual, Patino was concerned enrollment would be lower because students would want a break from online learning, but "we’ve been pleasantly surprised with that."
CSUB's course offerings are completely virtual this summer. For courses with labs, such as biology or chemistry, professors are utilizing the video application Zoom.
Registration is open until July 1, and the last day to add classes is July 13, but instructor approval is needed. For more information, visit https://extended.csub.edu/programs/summer-session
On the high school front, KHSD has seen a drop in enrollment this year. There are approximately 9,000 students currently enrolled in summer school, which is 4,000 students less than last summer, according to an email from Ryan Geivet, director of instruction.
In part, it's the result of a reduction in course offerings. Last year there were 648 total sections available in the summer, according to a district presentation. During the May 4 board of trustees meeting, trustees voted to offer up to half of last year's capacity.
Associate Superintendent of Instruction Brenda Lewis recommended a smaller summer course offering due to budgetary concerns and low student engagement with distance learning during the spring semester.
Seventeen sections would be offered at each school site, and eight and a half courses would be available. Courses for graduating seniors, incoming seniors and freshmen and sophomores looking to advance would be prioritized.
"During the first week of summer school, school site administration and counseling staff worked to fill all classes," Geivet stated in an email.
