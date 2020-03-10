Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield are canceling upcoming events due to coronavirus concerns, the two institutions announced Tuesday.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County, according to county health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
BC will cancel its Distinguished Speakers Series for later this month. Elaine Weiss and Tony Iton were scheduled to hold their talks on March 19 and March 26, respectively.
"In an abundance of caution and in alignment with our efforts to prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff, and partners on campus, Bakersfield College made the heavy decision to cancel this month’s distinguished Speakers. Please know this decision was not made lightly and we understand the inconveniences this may cause," the news release stated.
The college also canceled its Women and the Vote discussion panel with Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, scheduled for Tuesday night.
In total, BC has postponed 13 events scheduled for March. See a complete list here.
CSUB will postpone its College: Making It Happen event this Saturday. A new date has not yet been established, said Jennifer Self, director of public affairs and communications.
The event was meant to partner several local universities and colleges to encourage middle, junior high and high schoolers to pursue higher education. Workshops were also scheduled. Self said around 2,000 to 2,500 attendees were expected.
Several universities and colleges across the country have also taken precautionary measures to mitigate the potential of coronavirus spreading.
