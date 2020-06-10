Bakersfield College on Wednesday highlighted a two-week series of events to mark Juneteenth, the annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States in 1865.
Leading up to June 19th, the day in 1865 when Texas was the last state in the Confederacy to read the Emancipation Proclamation to slaves, the college has scheduled virtual conversations and actions intended to "bring light to racism and white supremacy in our community, the state and our nation."
BC said its lineup of events began June 3 with a silent prayer walk and was to continue Wednesday with a community conversation starting at 8 p.m. with Bakersfield Police Department Chief Greg Terry and Assistant Chief Joe Mullins. The talk was scheduled to be live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dannymoshow/.
The series will continue Thursday with college faculty, staff and students joining community leaders in a "Unity In the Community Call to Action Peace Rally" set to start at 6 p.m. at St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries, 510 E. Brundage Lane. Participants are urged to bring a mask and practice social distancing to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Unified under the social media hashtag #LightACandle, the series will continue with additional public discussions next week. The complete schedule is available at Bakersfield College's Juneteenth website, https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/aai/lightacandle-a-juneteenth-conversation.
