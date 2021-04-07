BC chosen as one of 10 national sites for Citizen Leadership Center

Bakersfield College has been named as one of 10 locations across the nation for a Citizen Leadership Center. These centers aim to build leadership and give people the tools they need to exercise their political power outside of the ballot.
"Developing new leaders who know how to work with people with whom they disagree and are skilled at identifying practical solutions is essential if we are to successfully address our local and national challenges," BC Professor of Political Science Allen Bolar said regarding Wednesday's announcement. "Those are the skills that our Citizen Leadership Center will impart to our students and interested members of the communities we serve."
The goal of these Citizen Leadership Centers is to pave the way for a new National Public Service that will help solve some of the nation’s problems. The Citizens Campaign plans to establish an additional 100 Leadership Centers around the country. For more information about The Citizens Campaign, visit https://thecitizenscampaign.org.