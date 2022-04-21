BC celebrates opening of new auto tech facility

Bakersfield College hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday for its latest instructional tool, the new Automotive Technology Training and Auctions Facility next to the Auto Mall.
The addition was created as a collaboration with the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers Association and WSM Auctions. The idea is to bring together industry leaders, state-of-the-art technology and community stakeholders, according to industry and college leaders.
“As the technology in our industry evolves, so does the demand for more skills and knowledge,” John Pitre, director of the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers Association and COO of Motor City Buick, Lexus and GMC, said in a statement.
“By bringing Bakersfield College closer to the Auto Mall, with this modern facility, we are opening up opportunities for current and future workforce to advance their skills and careers, earn certificates and keep the best technicians here at home, in Bakersfield, to give the very best service back to our community,” Pitre added.
Kern County has openings for about 2,230 jobs paying an average of about $43,500 per year, according to data on the college’s website.
“This partnership will put BC’s students in realistic dealership scenarios and offer direct contact with potential employers, providing a homegrown solution to the ongoing industrywide shortage of new automotive technicians,” said Tony Cordova, dean of instruction at Bakersfield College.
The 10,000-square-foot building at 2703 Blue Mountain Way features a classroom and multiple shop bays for student training opportunities, BC said in a statement.