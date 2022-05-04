BC campus earns recognition from National Arbor Day Foundation

Bakersfield College has earned a Tree Campus Higher Education designation from the National Arbor Day Foundation for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the effort.
“Planting trees is the easy part but really taking care of them, that’s where the hard work begins,” said Marcos Rodriguez, executive director of facilities and operations at Bakersfield College, during an event on campus Wednesday.
The designation is awarded to college campuses that meet five standards set by the Arbor Day Foundation: hosting a tree advisory committee, having a campus tree-care plan, dedicating annual expenditures for its campus tree program, having an Arbor Day observance and engaging students in a service-learning project.
In the past year, more than 200 trees have been planted on the Panorama campus, and another 50 at the Delano campus, according to Rodriguez. The college also saved a number of trees that would have been destroyed due to ongoing campus construction and planted them elsewhere on campus.
Future plans call for conducting a full tree inventory on the college’s grounds and satellite campuses, cataloging the number and type of trees, and eventually gaining recognition as an arboretum.
“Trees play a critical role in providing shade, visual appeal and a healthy environment on campus,” said Lindsay Ono, a horticulture instructor who is part of the campus's tree committee.
The Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. Its Tree Campus Higher Education program began in 2008 to encourage colleges and universities to plant trees on their campuses. The foundation also runs the Tree City USA program.
Bakersfield College is the first education campus in Kern County to earn the Tree Campus recognition, and the only community college in the state to be recognized for it in the past year.
The honor comes as major work on the campus resulting from the Measure J bond measure is nearing completion. In addition to new buildings and upgraded facilities, the measure funded a 2 kilometer shaded walking path on campus. The college also debuted a peace garden next to the library last year and another one is in the works for later this year, thanks to a donation from the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation.
