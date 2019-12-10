Bakersfield College will be closed beginning Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, 2020, for the holiday break.
No classes will be held and all student service offices will be closed.
The campus will resume regular operating hours at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 2, 2020.
The spring semester officially begins Jan. 18 with most on-campus classes starting on Jan. 21. The campus will be observing the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with a closure on Jan. 20, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.