Bakersfield College is partnering with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to provide courses that train teachers in effective online teaching tools and techniques.
In March, as schools transitioned to an online teaching environment, BC provided training to more than 250 of its own faculty members. The training will now be available to its educational partners through the college’s Education Department, working with the Academic Technology Department.
The initial courses focus on Canvas tools used by the KCSOS district and its schools to provide online education. The courses are designed for currently credentialed teachers, college faculty or anyone else who is a teacher and would like to improve their online teaching skills or learn more about Canvas.
Canvas is a learning management system used by districts throughout Kern County. It is one of the tools that will be covered by the Online Teaching Certificate program at BC.
“These courses will give teachers who are new to the online learning environment access to tools that will improve their students’ success in the online environment. It’s critical that all educators begin investing in their own learning, so that we can all move from ‘emergency online teaching’ to ‘effective online teaching,” said Bill Moseley, BC dean of academic technology.
The program is launching this summer with the first course EDUC B30 - introduction to online learning environments. This course is intended for current and future educators as well as anyone interested in online teaching and instruction such as future administrators and instructional designers.
The course will cover a variety of topics including: course and learning management systems, effective student contact, key characteristics of successful online learning spaces, online classroom management, relevant learning theories, current policies and laws including, but not limited to, accessibility requirements, types of online learning environments, and current communication technologies.
Two sections of this course will be offered this summer. The first will take place June 15 through July 9, and the second from July 13 through Aug. 6. The online teaching environment allows for flexibility in adding additional sections based on enrollments and demand.
For more information and to register for classes visit the Bakersfield College website at: https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/onlineteaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.