Bakersfield College has announced a new four-week Back to College non-credit series of courses designed for those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollments begin this week and classes get underway on June 15.
The initiative provides the opportunity to enroll in both short- and long-term courses to help meet educational and workforce goals. The addition of non-credit courses will allow students to take courses that, when combined, can be evaluated to meet equivalency for course credits. This will allow students to start on the path to earning credits towards their Certificate of Achievement and/or Associate's Degree.
Classes offered include Intro to Careers, Office Procedures, Best Practice in Customer Service, Intro to Word Processing, and Foodservice Sanitation and Safety. Each class will be online only, while some can be completed in two days (nine hour course) and others in four (18 hour courses).
Visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/backtocollege for more information.
