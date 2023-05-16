BC ag summit calls for continued focus on workforce development

Skilled labor will continue to be critical to California’s fast-evolving ag industry, but the skill set that will be required of future farmworkers will need to combine conventional capabilities with a new level of technological expertise, business and educational leaders said at a half-day workforce summit Tuesday at Bakersfield College.
The event, hosted by the Western Growers Association trade group with support from the California Food and Agriculture Department, was intended to address concerns that more must be done to ensure farmers in the Central Valley and elsewhere get the help they need to not only run machinery and harvest crops that machines can’t, but also program software and operate ever more sophisticated farming tools.
Within those broad principles, discussed by more than a dozen panelists Tuesday, arose a series of other challenges ranging from the need for better communication skills by ag school graduates to a lack of mechanical and other skills that used to be more common among people entering the field.
Although such frustrations were evident during the four-hour gathering, so was a shared hope that technological advances such as automation and precision agricultural have the potential to make a career in farming more attractive to young workers.
The event’s participants said that’s fortunate because major difficulties lie ahead as the industry struggles to adapt to problems like zealous state-level regulation, expectations for worsening droughts, an aging workforce and fewer people willing to do the hard work immigrants have in the past lined up to do for relatively low pay.
Much of the discussion came down to balance: Industry representatives said it’s not enough to have some workers who understand conventional skills like mechanics or hydraulics and others who can write code or interpret global positioning systems data. Increasingly, they said, workers must be able to do both.
Part of the burden, then, falls on higher education to adapt more quickly than it did before to changing workplace trends. Faculty and staff at BC said that’s happening, thanks to strong partnerships with local companies, but that academia’s insistence on upholding quality standards means curriculum can’t be adapted as quickly as industry would like.
Teachers joined farming company representatives in voicing dismay at skill gaps demonstrated by the younger generation. When they weren’t complaining about newcomers’ inability to write effectively or interpret a bar chart, they were surprised at younger people’s lack of initiative or incomprehension of what employers do.
“You show them a graph and they say, ‘Yeah, that’s a pretty picture. What do I do with it?’” said Jalisca Thomason, BC professor of forestry and natural resources.
Lindsey Mebane, performance analyst at fingerling potatoes company Tasteful Selections, said job applicants tend to come in having done no research on the company prior to their job interview.
“They know nothing,” she said. “They know potatoes, but they think they grow on trees or something.”
On the other hand, some skills common among millennials transfer well, such as fluid interactions with computer technology or remote handling of heavy machinery using joysticks.
Jonathan Kramer, training and development manager at Quinn Co., said he was impressed watching young people operating three dozers on the side of a hill. “It looks like they’re playing video games,” he said.
Brad Abraham, director of field operations at Verdant Robotics, agreed that what new hires sometimes lack in traditional skills they often make up for in familiarity with advanced technology. “Our younger generation does understand AI (artificial intelligence),” he said, “and it does understand automation.”
A panel comprised of local industry heavyweights emphasized there can be no returning to conventional processes, partly because competing growers in other countries enjoy labor costs well below what California imposes. They said ag automation will only accelerate, making operations more efficient while creating new, better-paying jobs to replace older ones.
Even then, certain traditional virtues will continue to win the day, they said, listing prized characteristics like leadership, creativity and self-motivation.
Brenda Haught, president of Creekside Organics Inc., said creative workers will be needed for writing and filmmaking and telling people’s stories. Workers will still need to know how to negotiate to ensure all sides of a deal come away with what they need, she added.
Bob Giragosian, general manager of Kern Ridge Growers, also saw value in some of the more traditional skills. People will always be needed to run computers so they perform as intended.
“Computers make mistakes,” he said. “And when they make mistakes, they make a lot of them.”
Tuesday’s event was part of a series of similar meetings up and down the state, funded by a $750,000 grant CDFA awarded to Western Growers in December 2021. The grant also covers paid internships for young ag workers, as well as scholarships and curriculum development.