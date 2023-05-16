 Skip to main content
BC ag summit calls for continued focus on workforce development

20210811-bc-FarmWorkerClinic (copy)

Erika Mendoza packages harvested grapes in a field off Copus Road south of Bakersfield in this August 2021 file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Skilled labor will continue to be critical to California’s fast-evolving ag industry, but the skill set that will be required of future farmworkers will need to combine conventional capabilities with a new level of technological expertise, business and educational leaders said at a half-day workforce summit Tuesday at Bakersfield College.

The event, hosted by the Western Growers Association trade group with support from the California Food and Agriculture Department, was intended to address concerns that more must be done to ensure farmers in the Central Valley and elsewhere get the help they need to not only run machinery and harvest crops that machines can’t, but also program software and operate ever more sophisticated farming tools.

