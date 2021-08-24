Bay Area company taps Kern County businesses to mitigate losses of French Fire

Off the Grid, a company based in the Bay Area, has begun to tap into local food businesses to help residents impacted by the French Fire burning west of Lake Isabella.
The company started around 2010 with one goal in mind: empower small food businesses and widen their audience. However, the 2017 fire season in California prompted Off the Grid to bring its food and business expertise into places devastated by an emergency.
Then 2018 was another destructive fire season, according to Cal Fire, which further motivated the company to create a new project called the Food Responders, said Ashleigh Bilodeaux, the vice president of community care.
Businesses within the Food Responder program rally together to provide food for impacted residents. Off the Grid fed about two million people throughout California during the COVID-19 pandemic for those isolated at home, Bilodeaux said.
The company partnered with the state of California, American Red Cross and Salvation Army to pinpoint 140 counties at risk of emergency, which also included Kern County, Bilodeaux added.
“It's helping those that are their neighbors and their friends and family,” Bilodeaux added. “But, it's also helping them as a business survive.”
The preemptive measure ensures the community can swiftly respond to any devastating events. Off the Grid has identified 40 companies and has officially entered into an agreement with Mill Creek Catering, NV Catering and Pita Paradise within Kern County, according to Kaity Cash, the founder of K.Cash public relations.
The company hopes to add 20 businesses to this task force and will compensate them, rather than asking them to donate meals, Bilodeaux added. The COVID-19 pandemic depleted many restaurants' funds, propelling Off the Grid to enact this business model, she said.
Local businesses have not yet been deployed to aid efforts for residents impacted by the French Fire, Bilodeaux added. Usually, local support, then the Red Cross and Salvation Army first respond to an emergency, she said.
“We're continuing to nurture those folks and give them the food that they desperately need so they can get back to some sort of normalcy,” Bilodeaux added. “What better way to do that with some local restaurants.”
NV Catering partnered with Off the Grid to give back because they sought to embed themselves within the community. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the catering businesses fed farmers. That experience propelled the company to seek other avenues to support those in need, said Krystal Lara, the catering specialist with NV Catering.
Mohammed Saphieh, the owner of Pita Paradise food trucks, said his mother dreamed of opening a restaurant and taught them to give back. He, along with his brothers, wanted to fulfill their mother’s wishes.
“Anytime you can help, you are supposed to help,” Saphieh said. “Whether there is a return from the help or not, that’s really not our whole goal.”
Angela Crawford owns Mill Creek Catering and said she wanted to support the first responders risking their lives for complete strangers. Crawford added that food is especially important in times of crisis.
“Food brings people together,” Crawford said. “To nourish somebody is to love somebody.”