The final American Red Cross Battle of the Badges blood drive will take place Wednesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to a news release from the American Red Cross, the first installment of the blood drive event two weeks ago featured a solid turnout at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, with 45 units of lifesaving blood being collected.
In turn, each donor was able to place their vote of support for their agency — whether it be Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Bakersfield Police or Bakersfield Fire Department. The friendly competition encourages first responders to get involved and inspires community members to join with local firefighters and law enforcement officers to make life-saving blood donations and help the agencies secure local bragging rights.