Battle of the Badges tickets on sale Monday

Boxers Bradley Carey, left, of Kern County Probation, and Richard Mullins, of the California Department of Corrections, take swings during Battle of the Badges under the watchful eyes of referee Dave Jackson in 2013.

 Californian File

Tickets for the 26th Battle of the Badges benefiting the Bakersfield Police Activities League go on sale Monday.

The competition takes place May 20 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Police, sheriff's deputies, correctional staff, probation officers, public defenders, firefighters and the DA's Office show off their boxing skills in this fundraiser.

Tickets are $30 and are available at BPAL, 301 E. 4th St., and the BPD Westside Substation, 1301 Buena Vista Road, or online at bakersfieldpal.org. Reserved ringside seats for $50 can be purchased at BPAL’s office.

