Battle of the Badges raises gloves, support for Bakersfield Police Activities League

Men and women of the Bakersfield and Taft police departments, California Highway Patrol, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and other first-responder agencies in Kern County laced up their gloves and bobbed and weaved for a good cause Friday night.
The 26th annual Battle of the Badges, an amateur fight night to support the Bakersfield Police Activities League, brought a crowd to Kern County Fairgrounds in support of the local after-school programs that offer opportunities for athletics at the PAL’s east Bakersfield headquarters.
While the event was on hiatus the last two years due to the pandemic, it came back in a big way with volunteers setting up the PAL’s ring inside Building 1 at the fairgrounds.
The card featured 14 fights, with the amateur pugilists matched up by their approximate size and experience, according to Officer Ryan Skidmore of the Bakersfield Police Activities League.
“We provide a place for children,” Skidmore said of the nonprofit organization founded by the BPD, adding it’s not just a way to keep kids entertained after school, it’s also a way to increase positive interactions between officers and children in an area that’s considered socioeconomically disadvantaged.
“We’re bonding cops with kids, essentially,” Skidmore added, “which is one of our mottos.”