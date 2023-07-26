A company developing a battery energy storage project in eastern Kern announced Wednesday it has secured $421 million in financing to finish building a 588 megawatt-hour project expected to begin operation next year.
San Francisco-based Clearway Energy Group’s Rosamond Central Battery Energy Storage System is planned to be paired with an existing, 192-megawatt solar farm nearby.
Construction of the energy storage facility, expected to create 50 temporary jobs, began in April. The facility’s energy storage capacity is expected to be sold to Southern California Edison under a long-term contract.
A banking consortium came up with the financing, Clearway said in a news release.
“With the successful financing of Rosamond Central BESS, we're excited to play a role in helping ensure that California’s grid remains reliable and resilient for homes and businesses,” Clearway CFO Steve Ryder said in the release.